The Spireites gave away some soft goals, including two straight after half-time, and it cost them dearly at The Hawthorns in the third round replay.

“We are very disappointed with the four goals,” Webb told the DT.

“I think if they carve you open and really show their skill to score goals you can live with it a bit more.

“The four goals we conceded are disappointing whether it was West Brom or someone in our league.

“It is a bit of a sickener really that we have given away four poor goals. When you do make these mistakes against these sorts of teams they do punish you. I am not saying we deserved to win otherwise.

“The first one was a clearance in the air and then we did not get tight, the second one was a mix-up in the box, then we conceded from a corner and then a free header. They are not good goals to concede and the manager was not happy in the dressing room.

“We came here as underdogs and after you don’t beat a team like West Brom in the first game the replay is always going to be tough.”

Town had some chances of their own, Akwasi Asante hitting the crossbar late on, but it was not to be and they exit the competition.

“We played some good stuff at times, should have pulled the trigger earlier, should have got more shots off, we did not really make their goalie work enough,” Webb said.

“It was quiet (in the dressing room) which I think is a good thing because it shows that we did not just come here from a day out and that nobody cares. We genuinely thought we could come here and cause an upset and at 1-0 and the longer it goes on you are thinking you have got a chance. But once it went 2-0 it was always going to be tough.

“At 3-0 you don’t want five or six because we were a little bit all over the place at times. But then we got back on track, had some chances, so it was a tale of both boxes, a famous old football cliche.

“It is a shame because you would have liked those supporters to go home with a memory like at Chelsea last year when we scored but it was not to be.”

One notable absentee from the starting line-up was Joe Quigley and Webb revealed he missed out through illness.

He said: “There is a bit of a bug going around. A lot of lads have shaken it off but sadly he did not in time and he was really struggling. Hopefully he will be back training on Thursday and be available for Saturday.”