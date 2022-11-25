Palmer, 30, has joined for an undisclosed fee, penning an 18-month deal.

We spoke to journalist Sam Byrne, who covers the Hatters for the Manchester Evening News, to find out more about him.

What will be the reaction to Palmer’s departure?

There won’t be anyone affiliated with Stockport that isn’t absolutely gutted. It had been decades since the club won a league title, so for Ash to be a crucial part of that twice in a four-year spell with the club says it all about him and his impact.

What type of defender are Chesterfield getting?

An out-and-out stopper. He is a complete rock at the back and a threat in the final third from set pieces too. Scored 22 goals for the club and had a real knack for big goals (the first in a title-sealing win at Nuneaton, a late FA Cup leveller against Bolton, countless crucial promotion run-in goals). You know what you’re going to get defensively every time.

In terms of improvements, at 30 years old it’s probably something that won’t happen now - as with most, they are the player they are at that age. Putting it bluntly, he wasn’t the best at playing out from the back which Dave Challinor is big on and isn’t blessed with the most pace. But he has excellent reading of the game, so more often than not in the National League he’s blocked, cleared or generally intercepted something before having to turn to pace.

Will he be comfortable in a back-four?

Yes. Absolutely. We’ll touch on why he hasn’t featured as much for Stockport since promotion last season, but an undeniable part of that was a shift to a back three this season at Edgeley Park. Fraser Horsfall has the central position locked down, and as Challinor plays with inside full-backs as his two wide centre-halves, Palmer was never troubling those spots. But to go back to a back four would suit him down to the ground. He was pivotal in that role so often for County.

Why has he not been playing this season?

Since promotion, County went and got both Fraser Horsfall and Joe Lewis as two of the bigger signings of the summer. He featured briefly at the start of the season and did OK - for example, playing against Leicester’s strongest side available in a 0-0 Carabao Cup tie. But County’s mixed form meant Challinor reverted to a back three, and with Horsfall having that central position completely his own, there just wasn’t that role for Ash any longer. He’s too good to be a backup option and has inevitably gone and found regular football elsewhere.

What sort of character is he?

Genuinely a cracking lad. For such a rock on the pitch, a quiet, unassuming and friendly guy off the pitch. Always put the time in with the fans, and undoubtedly will absolutely become a fan favourite at Chesterfield as he was at Stockport. When he wasn’t featuring this season, he was still always one of the first to come and say hello to everyone, whether it be media, other staff or fans.

Would you back him to be a success at Chesterfield?