The 30-year-old, who has won the National League North and the National League with the Hatters, has joined on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

On joining Town, Palmer said: “I’m really happy to be here. As soon as I heard of the interest, I was pleased to get it done.

“I’ve got good experience at this level so hopefully that’s something I can bring to this team.”

Defender Ash Palmer, pictured left, in action for Stockport County.

The no-nonsense defender was a regular in Stockport's side which won promotion to League Two last season, including scoring five goals.

Palmer is a legend at County after making 185 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 22 goals.

He signed a new one-year deal in the summer, taking him into his fifth season at Edgeley Park, but the England C international has made just three appearances in League Two this campaign.

Palmer has also won promotion from the National League North with North Ferriby United, winning the Player of the Year award in the same season.

His other clubs include Barnsley, Scunthorpe United, Buxton and Guiseley, where Stockport signed him from.

On his departure, Stockport boss, Dave Challinor, said: “Ash goes with everyone’s best wishes and also with some sadness. He’s been a great servant for the club as well as a brilliant professional and person to work and share some brilliant memories and achievements with.

“Understandably there’s been some interest in him in the last month or so, and it came to a point where he’d expressed the desire to be playing football. With that in mind and the relationship he has with everyone at the Club, the feeling was that it was necessary to allow this to happen if a deal suited all parties. This was the case and he moves on looking to gain another promotion from the National League with Chesterfield.”

Chesterfield have been eyeing-up a new centre-back for a while, especially since they sent out Joe Cook on loan to Dorking Wanderers for the season.

