EFL announces dates and changes to 2025 summer transfer window

The transfer window is always an exciting time for fans.

The English Football League has announced the opening and closing dates for the 2025 summer transfer window.

There are some changes this year, with a mini 10-day window introduced because of the new Fifa Club World Cup competition which takes place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, with Manchester City and Chelsea among the teams involved.

Another tweak is the time of the window shutting on deadline day, which is September 1. Rather than an 11pm or midnight closure, it has been brought forward to 7pm.

Explaining the details, the English Football League said in a statement: “Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup registration period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional 10-day period from Sunday, 1 June 2025 to 7pm on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days.

“The FIFA regulation on this matter permits the member associations of clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup to establish this exceptional registration period, and there is therefore likely to be considerable transfer activity taking place across the world’s major leagues during this time. The EFL therefore believes that its clubs should also have the opportunity to be active in the market at this time. ”

Open: Sunday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 10 (7pm)

Close: Tuesday, June 10 (7.01pm) to Monday, June 16 (00:01)

Re-open: Monday June 16 to Monday, September 1 (19:00)