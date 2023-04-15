News you can trust since 1855
Eastleigh boss Lee Bradbury 'frustrated' at Chesterfield collapse

‘Frustrated’ Eastleigh manager Lee Bradbury felt his team deserved to take at least a point against Chesterfield.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Apr 2023, 20:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 20:25 BST

His team led 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining before two goals from Ryan Colclough and an injury-time winner from Andy Dallas turned the scoreline around at the Technique Stadium.

“It is a frustrating day,” Bradbury said.

“I have got mixed emotions. I am certainly proud of the way the players applied themselves today.

Easteigh manager Lee Bradbury.
“I thought we came here with a good game plan and at half-time we found ourselves 2-0 up and we knew it was going to be a tough second-half with them having lots of the ball.

“We talked about how if we give them an opportunity to score the place can ignite and all of a sudden it gives the players the confidence, belief and energy that they can go on and get something out of the game - and that is what happened.

“We then conceded a couple of goals in quick succession so it was a very frustrating day.

“When they are losing at home with 6,000 behind them they have got to for it, the crowd demand that here, and they did.

“We gave them a really tough game today and I am sure Paul Cook will be the first one to say that it was a game that we probably deserved something out of.”

Eastleigh sat back in the second-half and tried to defend their lead but it was one-way traffic and they could not keep the Blues out.

Bradbury added: “We had no option with the way they play. Their wingers play infield, their full-backs play as wingers, and they are happy to go two v two up the top.

“Vinny goes through one v one, and Alfie Lloyd goes through one v one, so they are mistakes at one end, but we also made mistakes at the other end as well.

“I thought we managed the game well but we got outdone with a little bit of experience and movement and the way they played.”

