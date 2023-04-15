'Most dangerous player' - Chesterfield player ratings from impressive comeback against Eastleigh

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 6

He will probably be disappointed that he did not hold Mitchell’s shot which Carter followed in to make it 2-0. But he stood his ground to save an attempted chip from Harper when he burst through one-on-one. That would have made it 3-1 and would have killed the game off so it proved to be a big save. Clearances were a bit hit-and-miss.

Andrew Dallas gets swamped by his teammates as he celebrates his matchwinning goal for the Spireites against Eastleigh. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Jeff King 6

Recalled to the side with Sheckleford out injured. Got caught out defensively and on the ball a couple of times in the first-half. Improved in that regard after the break. Frustrated at times with his decision-making, but he drove forward with more of a purpose and he grabbed an assist when his low cross was turned in by Colclough to make it 2-2.

Ash Palmer 6

A steady performance from the 30-year-old. He made some good interceptions and tackles and kept things simple in possession. More aggressive in the second-half as he stepped onto Eastleigh.

Jamie Grimes 6

He was also pretty steady. A couple of his longer passes lacked quality but overall he was okay.

Laurence Maguire 6

Stuck to his defensive duties reasonably well and got forward when he needed to. Subbed off late on.

Mike Jones 6

Played with a bit of tightness, Danny Webb said post-match, and Eastleigh’s direct play meant the ball was flying over his head half the time. Stung the palms of McDonnell early on. Had his hands full with the towering Cisse. Replaced just after the hour.

Ollie Banks 6

Similar to Jones in that Eastleigh’s style didn’t allow for him to get on the ball as much as he would have liked. But he did fine with what he could.

Liam Mandeville 6

The opposition’s low block made it hard for him to get on the ball. He wasn’t in the game for large parts but he provided a crucial assist, a cross from the right for Colclough, which halved the deficit.

Darren Oldaker 6

Played in the ‘10’ again, but had to drop deep at times to get involved. Had a good chance to make it 1-1 but his shot was blocked. Also went close with a curling 25-yard free-kick.

Ryan Colclough 9

The clear man of the match. Two goals, both at the near post, the first a header and the other a clever finish. But it wasn’t just his goals, he was Town’s most dangerous player even in the first-half when they were trailing, with a couple of bursts into the box, with shots on and off target.

Joe Quigley 6

He took a bit of stick from the stands but I’m not sure what he was supposed to do with the poor service into him. Some of the balls into him left him with no option but to flick it on and chase it himself. His work-rate and pressing, as always, were there. He should have done better with a header in the second-half. Subbed off after the hour-mark.

Andy Dallas 8

His and McCallum’s introduction changed the game. Dallas brought a spark and an energy that wasn’t there previously. Had a couple of chances which he might have done better with, and you wondered whether his drought might continue, but he took the winner really well, curling into the bottom corner for his first goal for the club.

Paul McCallum 7

Made an impact off the bench. Gave Eastleigh something else to think about and got on the end of balls into the box, one overhead kick and header, lifted the crowd.

Brandon Horton N/A