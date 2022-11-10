The third-placed Spireites take on the Gulls, in 22nd, at Plainmoor this weekend.

Town’s game at Wealdstone in midweek was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while Torquay fought back to draw 3-3 at home to Dorking Wanderers on Wednesday night.

The Blues have no fresh injury concerns but Lucas Covolan (ankle), Ollie Banks (hamstring), Manny Oyeleke (knee) and Akwasi Asant (hamstring) remain out.

Chesterfield beat Northampton Town in the FA Cup last time out.

“Very good,” assistant manager Danny Webb said on Thursday when asked about the health of the squad.

"I think the only one we have had so far this week is Lucas (Covolan) who is feeling a bit under the weather today but obviously he is injured anyway.

"Ollie Banks is definitely a no for a few more weeks.

"But in terms of over the week’s training and any reported injuries we are absolutely fully fit.”

Torquay lost in the National League play-off final in 2021 and finished 11th last season but they find themselves third from bottom this term.

But they have an experienced boss in Gary Johnson, 67, who has been a manager for more than 800 games.

"This year has been really poor for them in terms of their results but Gary Johnson is a wily old fox who has been around this game a long time and knows how to put winning teams together,” Webb told the DT.

"They have got a replay on the Tuesday after us (in the FA Cup against Derby County) and we would like to think that they have got one eye on that but I am sure Gary and his staff won’t let them take the foot off the gas.

"They don’t give up, they showed that against Derby and the other night (against Dorking Wanderers) and that is what I think causes a lot of crazy results in this league because teams don’t throw the towel in, they just keep going.

"I am sure in their own camp they are saying they are conceding too many goals, that seems to be the case, but that does not mean anything if we don’t punish the chances we get. If we defend sloppily they will beat us. If we don’t pass the ball we will lose. But like any game in this league, if we turn up, I am fully confident we can get the win.”

Chesterfield slumped to a 2-0 defeat down in Devon last season in a match they could have secured their play-off place had they won. With a huge away following, it was one of the biggest disappointments of the campaign and one they don’t want to experience again.

