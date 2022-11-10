'A few things' - Chesterfield transfers latest ahead of Torquay United clash

It is no secret that the Spireites are searching for new additions but they are looking for players who will improve the starting line-up and not just the squad.

Young defender Joe Cook joined Dorking Wanderers on a season-long loan last week and that has opened up a gap in the ranks.

When asked if anything was happening regarding incomings, assistant manager Danny Webb said on Thursday morning: “A few things I suppose.

Chesterfield are currently third in the National League.

"I can’t really name names but there are always a few things that you are looking at and a few players you are sort of keeping your eye on. It would be disrespectful to those teams to mention them.”

However, after a run of six games without a defeat in all competitions there is no major rush to bring anybody in.

Webb explained: “At the minute it is very difficult to move away from the players who are giving it their all for us. I think it is fair that they keep getting a crack at the whip and what is nice is that we have got competition in all areas. I know Joe Cook has gone out on loan but you have still got Laurence Maguire who is highly experienced at this level to keep (Jamie) Grimes and (Tyrone) Williams on their toes. So all over the pitch I don’t think there is anyone who takes their place for granted.

"We are always aware of players we could potentially get in but at the minute we are happy and are taking each game as it comes with the players we have got.”

Chesterfield take on strugglers Torquay United on Saturday at Plainmoor and no transfer activity is expected before then.