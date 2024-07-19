Duffers' Diaries: Looking ahead to the new season for Derbyshire's non-league clubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Times sports writer Mark Duffy looks at how pre-season is shaping up for the non-league clubs on our patch as the new season edges closer.

It’s that time of year again – you know, where it’s all about ‘minutes in the legs’, ‘useful run outs’ and ‘all about fitness’, all of those among the cliches I like to mentally tick off as I hear them from managers all over the country!

As someone involved in football through both my job and in my communications role at Matlock Town, it’s very much the case that pre-season is as much of a necessary evil as it is to the fans in terms of being happy to have football back but it lacking the competitive edge that we enjoy once the real stuff gets under way.

There is of course, the scope for the money-spinning friendlies that bring in the big crowds. They may not be the best in terms of managers being able to accurately assess where their squads are at, perhaps other than getting some good defensive work done, but the income they can provide is crucial to the finances moving forward.

Mark Duffy

Other than that, it’s the usual mix of ‘friendly tests’ and the chance to look at trialists, new signings and enjoy the pitches before they start getting cut up – unless you have a glossy 3G surface of course.

There are some fascinating seasons in prospect for some of our non-league clubs. You’ve of course got the likes of Alfreton Town looking to again challenge for the play-off places – my interview with Billy Heath a few weeks ago highlighted his passion for the game and for the club and he’d clearly love to take a side that are perennial underdogs in the National League North, back to step one.

In the NPL Premier Division, Matlock have a new boss in Nicky Law and given the widespread changes at the club over the summer, it’s very much a clean slate following a disappointing campaign last year. Signings made by Law so far have largely been from the level below, but the team has acquitted itself well in pre-season so far and a few more key additions could at the very least see the Gladiators look promising for a play-off challenge.

Belper Town will again do battle in the NPL Division One East. It’s a tough one for them given the sheer number of miles Belper have to cover in that league, and speaking to boss Lee Attenborough last week it seems it’s a situation that the club can do little about. Whilst travelling is of course one of the accepted factors at any level of football, the miles being put in by some clubs at step four (and even lower) can sometimes have a very negative effect on everything from finances to player fatigue, which would make any Nailers promotion next season a real achievement, but one that is more than possible.

Down in step five, we have Belper United, Heanor Town and Shirebrook Town in the United Counties League Premier North, a league in which there will be a couple of extra teams compared to last season.

The interesting side there will be Shirebrook, who finally earned promotion from step six last season, albeit having lost their play-off final to Beverley in May before events elsewhere confirmed they could in fact go up.

Lots of changes have happened behind the scenes at Shirebrook in recent weeks, so the side that starts life in the UCL Premier North will likely be very different to that which got them up, but what an opportunity for Rudy Funk and his assistant Miguel Llera to establish them at what is a tough level of football.

Pinxton, meanwhile, finally hauled themselves up into step six after winning the Central Midlands League Premier North and will play in the UCL Division One, alongside Clay Cross Town and Staveley Miners Welfare, who moved across from the Northern Counties East League after the FA’s leagues committee changed some of the geographical boundaries of the East/North Midlands leagues.

Curiously, Dronfield Town stayed put so once again they’ll be in the NCEL Division One next season.

Staveley, incidentally, are eligible for promotion again should they have a good year, having had an exemption following their voluntary demotion ahead of last season.

The competitive campaigns get under way over the course of two or three weeks, with the UCL starting on July 27, some clubs starting off with FA Cup extra preliminary round ties on August 3, and others beginning on August 10.