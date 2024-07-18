Boss hopes Belper Town can go one better in tough league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​For Belper Town, the pursuit of promotion from the Northern Premier League Division One East is not a straightforward one.

Placed in a league where, geographically, they are the second most southerly team of the 22 taking part, they will again face numerous long trips to the north-east of the country, clocking up thousands of miles as they go.

It’s a familiar problem, with the Nailers competing in the same division last year and ultimately falling just short of a play-off place despite having been in the top four all season up until the last five or six games.

And it was that portion of the campaign where boss Lee Attenborough felt the arduous schedule of playing and travelling finally caught up with his players.

Lee Attenborough felt a gruelling season took its toll on Belper in the latter stages. Photo: Mike Smith.

He said: “The problem was we had eight away games postponed during the season, which ultimately ended up with us playing five games in 11 days – four of them were away and two were in the north-east and two in West Yorkshire.

"In the end it took its toll and we fell away. We had a midweek trip to Ashington and left at 1.30pm, then got home at about 3am. It’s a lot to expect from semi-professional players.”

And whilst one of the inevitable downsides of playing at levels such as Belper’s is having to travel plenty during any given season, Attenborough feels there needs to be a bit more consideration given to both the human and financial costs involved.

"People don’t realise how tough it can be,” he said. “They look at a team on paper and think you’re a play-off contender but the variables are so much more than just what happens on the pitch.

Belper Town fell just short of the play-offs, finishing sixth last season. Photo: Mike Smith.

“We’d hoped to be moved across to the Midlands division this season, which I think would roughly halve the number of miles we’d have to travel, but it hasn’t happened. Two more teams from the north-east got promoted into the league too so that’ll be even more long trips.

"It affects recruitment too. I’d had to build the squad based on us being in the East division and target more players from the South Yorkshire area as the travelling isn’t quite as bad for them, and we’re doing the same again this year.”

Attenborough is, however, keen not to use the factors mentioned as too much of an excuse for any struggles this time around.

In what will be a very competitive division once again, Attenborough is targeting a top five spot but knows that’s the aim of most of the clubs they’ll be up against.

He said: “You could probably say that 14 or 15 clubs will fancy a play-off place and nine or ten will feel they can win it, so that tells you how much of a battle it’ll be.

"But our budget is competitive and we’ve recruited well this summer. I’ve tried to make us a bit more of a robust side this year and have brought in players with that in mind, because there are a lot of direct sides and at times last year I felt we lacked enough physicality.

"We need to be a bit uglier. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t feel that at least the play-offs were achievable – there are far too many miles to drive and games to play to just be happy with a mid-table spot – and although the play-offs themselves can be one or two games too far for some clubs if you reach them, we want to give ourselves a chance and maybe even challenge for top spot.”

Belper have brought in several new faces including Ioan Evans, Nat Crofts and Nathan Whitehead – all from Matlock Town – defender Paolo Aguas and striker Harry Draper among others.

Among the departures, however, is Kevin Bastos, who played a key role last season.

Attenborough said: “Kevin was excellent for us last season but had an offer to go and play in Portugal so he has taken that up.

"He scored 15 or 16 goals in the first-half of the season, but then had three red cards in the latter stages and missed seven games suspended which didn’t help our cause at all.

"I want us to run with around 18 players this year, including one or two that we might put on dual registration in order to keep them fit elsewhere if need be, so we’re keeping an eye out for more new faces to give us good depth.

"We retained some key players too and that continuity will be really important for us.

"Last season we had to rebuild the squad and I expected us to start slowly as the new players bedded in and then get stronger, but it actually worked out the opposite as we flew out of the blocks and then fell away at the end for the numerous reasons.

"So hopefully we can get a good squad together, remain consistent and be up there challenging again this time around.” ​