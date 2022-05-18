The 24-year-old has been named Chesterfield’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year after scoring 25 goals in all competitions this season before injury struck in February and ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

The striker bagged 24 goals in 27 league games, including finding the net nine times in seven consecutive matches, and he scored two hat-tricks.

He has the best minutes per goal ratio in the National League this season and only narrowly missed out on the golden boot despite being injured for the last three months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kabongo Tshimanga won Chesterfield's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

"Prior to my injury I was having the best time of my career to date and that is credit to the boys,” he said at Tuesday’s night’s awards ceremony at the Technique Stadium.

“They have been a big support in what I have achieved this season in terms of goals.

“We have got such a great group and they have made it possible for me to achieve this.

"I did not think I was going to get it because there has been other outstanding performers like Whitts (Alex Whittle), Kingy (Jeff King) and the other boys so I am grateful to them for giving me this award.”

The Player of the Year award was voted for by Spireites fans and ‘Kabs’ paid tribute to them for their amazing support this season.

The forward said his favourite moment was his late volleyed winner away at Grimsby Town.

Tshimanga also praised the work of assistant manager Danny Webb for the work he has done on the training ground with him all season.

Given his incredible scoring record and apparent interest from clubs in the Championship, Town fans will now be wondering what the future holds for their star man.

There had been a slim chance he would make it back for the play-offs but manager Paul Cook has now ruled that out.