The Spireites led 4-0 before they conceded twice late on and they were also forced to clear two off the line in what was a nervy ending.

But the victory at Mill Farm means only Town and Southend United have won both matches at the start of the season.

“The result does not lie, we deserved to win,” coach Danny Webb said.

Chesterfield beat AFC Fylde 4-2 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“There is a little bit of disappointment in the dressing room because it was out of sight at 4-0. They went gung-ho but we have got to make sure we defend those situations better.

“We scored some great goals but, from our point of view, conceded two disappointing goals as well.

“We have got six points out of six with improvements to be made and they will be made in time. But in the meantime let’s keep winning games like we did today.

“There are things to work on, definitely. Even going forward, at 4-1 up 4-2 up, we have got to keep the ball better, we have to punish teams a bit more, there are loads of things to look back on.”

On the goals conceded, Webb added: “We defend as a team and we attack as a team. This group of players will certainly learn from their mistakes.”

Tyrone Williams put Chesterfield ahead on six minutes but was forced off at half-time and replaced by Ash Palmer.

Webb told the DT: “It is a hamstring strain, hopefully nothing major. Obviously a doubt for Tuesday. Palms came on and I imagine he will slot probably straight in if Tyrone is not fit for Tuesday.”

Liam Mandeville slotted in the second goal, his third of the season already, and provided the assisted for the fourth goal.

Webb said: “He is priceless. He plays through niggles and knocks, scored goals, marks from corners, he is one of many soldiers and good professionals we have got in our team.”

And Will Grigg made it 3-0 before half-time with his first goal for the club after pouncing on a mistake.

Webb continued: “Before his goal I thought his hold-up play was good, he was working the channels really well. In the second-half he was giving their centre-halves a really tough time. I am really pleased for Will.”

Ryan Colclough added a fourth after the break, his second goal in as many games.

“His ruthlessness has gone up another notch since last season and I would back him to get double figures this year,” Webb added.