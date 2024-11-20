Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dilan Markanday has said he would only want to go back to Blackburn Rovers if he was going to get regular minutes.

The silky attacker is on a season-long loan at Chesterfield but the Championship club have an option to recall him in January. The 23-year-old is enjoying his time at the Spireites and has scored five goals so far.

It would be a huge blow to lose Markanday halfway through the campaign but the decision is in the hands of his parent club.

"If I was to go back to Blackburn, it would have to be to play, otherwise there wouldn't be much point," he told the Lancashire Telegraph. "In my opinion, I'm playing regularly and playing really well. To stunt that would be a shame. I want to come back and play there but it's about the bigger picture.”

Dilan Markanday in action for Chesterfield.

Interestingly, the former Tottenham Hotspur man revealed that he turned down interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid in the summer before opting to join the Blues.

He explained: "I had some interest from League One clubs and, on paper, you'd say go to League One. But I wanted guaranteed game time and to prove myself at the level. That was one of the main reasons I wanted to come here, the manager really wanted me.

"I wanted to come here and be the main man. You want to play at the highest level possible but you also want to be playing every game possible. People might say it's only League Two but I'll tell you there are good players at every level. There's Championship level quality here and I'm putting myself against them week in, week out.

"It's pressure but good pressure which I wanted here. I know the fans would expect a lot from me but I wanted to be a standout player in the league to help Chesterfield get promotion."

For now, Chesterfield will just have to wait and see what Blackburn decide to do but, either way, the Spireites have certainly made a big impression on Markanday.

He added: "With this loan, it's a great club and it's going well. Chesterfield has everything to be at a higher level. It gets 10,000 fans most weeks at home. It's a big club at this level. We have to aim for play-offs as a minimum, that's what the players are capable of. We should be looking to push on and make an impact."