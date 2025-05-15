Derbyshire clubs learn next season's opponents as FA confirm league constitutions

Adam Clayton's Matlock Town will be in NPL Division One East next season.

Derbyshire’s non-league football clubs now know who they will face next season after the FA confirmed the pyramid’s league constitutions on Thursday.

All line-ups remain subject to appeal and final ratification but there are few surprises as to where the promoted and relegated clubs have been placed for the 2025/26 campaign.

In the National League North, Alfreton Town will face several new sides having finished 14th in this season’s standings.

Teams enter the division next season will be AFC Fylde, relegated from the National League’s top flight, plus fellow promoted sides AFC Telford United, Bedford Town, Macclesfield FC, Merthyr Town and Worksop Town.

The full list of sides for next season reads: AFC Fylde, AFC Telford United, Alfreton Town, Bedford Town, Buxton, Chorley, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Hereford, Kidderminster Harriers, King’s Lynn Town, Leamington, Macclesfield, Marine, Merthyr Town, Oxford Town, Peterborough Sports, Radcliffe, Scarborough Athletic, South Shields, Southport, Spennymoor Town, Worksop Town and either Scunthorpe United or Chester FC, who meet in the National League North play-off final on Sunday.

At step three, Ilkeston Town remain in the Northern Premier League Premier Division having just missed out on a play-off place.

They will this season be joined by relegated Rushall Olympic and Warrington Town, while Cleethorpes Town, Hednesford Town, Stocksbridge Park Steels and Widnes have been promoted into that division from step four.

The line-up is: Ashton United, Bamber Bridge, Cleethorpes Town, FC United of Manchester, Gainsborough Trinity, Guiseley, Hebburn Town, Hednesford Town, Hyde United, Ilkeston Town, Lancaster City, Leek Town, Morpeth Town, Prescot Cables, Rushall Olympic, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stockton Town, Warrington Rylands, Warrington Town, Whitby Town, Widnes, Workington.

At step four, Matlock Town’s relegation has seen them placed in the NPL Division One East, alongside several sides from the north-east. Blyth Spartans were also relegated from the NPL Premier meaning they will face the Gladiators again next season.

The league line-up reads: Ashington, Bishop Auckland, Blyth Spartans (R), Blyth Town (P), Bradford (Park Avenue), Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town (Reprieved), Consett, Dunston, Emley, Garforth Town, Grimsby Borough, Hallam (P), Heaton Stannington, Lincoln United (P), Matlock Town (R), Newton Aycliffe, North Ferriby, Ossett United, Pontefract Collieries, Redcar Athletic (P), Silsden (P)

Belper Town, however, have been laterally moved from the East division and placed in the NPL Division One Midlands.

That league will feature: AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Anstey Nomads, Basford United (R), Bedworth United, Belper Town (lateral move), Boldmere St Michaels, Bourne Town (P), Carlton Town (lateral movement), Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Coventry Sphinx, Hinckley LR, Lichfield City (P), Long Eaton United, Loughborough Students, Mickleover (R), RC Warwick, Rugby Borough (P), Shepshed Dynamo, St Neots Town (P), Sutton Coldfield Town, Wellingborough United.

Elsewhere in the pyramid, Clay Cross Town’s promotion to step five sees them placed in the United Counties League Premier North alongside Heanor Town and Belper United.

Dronfield Town have been saved from relegation to step seven but after 12 seasons in the Northern Counties East League, have been moved into the United Counties League Division One at step six.

There, they will face the likes of Staveley Miners Welfare and Pinxton who remain from this season, while South Normanton Athletic will also play in that league having been promoted from step seven and Shirebrook Town return following their relegation from the Premier Division.