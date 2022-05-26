Derbyshire-born Manchester United keeper Baggaley hopes Tottenham star's drugs ban will educate others

UK Anti-Doping tested Ubogagu on 7th October 2021, but her sample contained the banned substance canrenone, meaning she will not be available for her club until October 2022.

At a Football Association hearing, it was found that Ubogagu did not take the substance deliberately and used it for a ‘recognised medical condition’.

And former Tibshelf Community School student Baggaley, a UKAD Athlete Commission member, believes that Ubogagu has responded in the right way to the ban by offering to help educate others.

Sophie Baggaley says checking any medication is crucial.

Having represented England at several age-grade levels, Baggaley was appointed in May 2020 as one of 11 British athletes from a variety of sports who will discuss UKAD policies and broader issues in clean sport and has been impressed by Ubogagu’s willingness to take responsibility.

“I think it's really positive that she wants to make sure things like this don't happen again. I don't think she meant to do it,” said Baggaley, speaking at the start of UKAD's Clean Sport Week, which ran from May 23-27.

“Obviously, no one wants to see bans, but at the same time, I think she has dealt with it in the right way. She has taken responsibility for it and said that she should have known what was going on.

“It will make other people think twice when they are taking things so that they check.

“We all get the education, but somehow it slipped through the cracks that she hasn't checked the medication that she is taking.

“But I think things like this will really raise awareness for other people, so hopefully, something like this won't happen again.

“We all have a duty to check what we are putting into our bodies to make sure things like this don't happen. Whether that's unintentional or intentional.”