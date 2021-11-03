Derbyshire Arrows get big win against Chester

Joseph Baugh and Alex Lycoudis helped the Arrows to victory.

Once again, the Arrows produced some entertaining basketball at home to excite their home fans. The win takes the arrows to a 2-2 record as they continue to gel together.

This was a must win after the heart – breaking 2-point loss last week to Birmingham Elite and will give the Arrows confidence for their Saturday away trip to Nottingham Trent.

The Encon Arrows jumped to a 9-0 opening as Matts Mastalerz and George Brownell struck. The Encon Arrows forged on as Xavier McIntosh and Joseph Baugh combined to close the quarter with the Arrows ahead 25-15.

In a tightly contested second quarter the Encon Arrows edged further ahead leading 49-36 at the interval. George Brownell hit no less than three 3-pointers in the Arrows cause.

The third quarter was to prove decisive for the Arrows who really took control of the game powering to a 27-point lead. Alex Lycoudis impressed.

The fourth quarter saw the Encon Arrows control the game and secure a victory by 87-59. The Arrows look a powerful team particularly at home where they have led early in both their home games.

Elsewhere, The Encon Derbyshire Arrows U14’s completed their sixth straight victory this time with a win away against the Calderdale Explorers by 86- 29.

The Arrows turned on some great basketball leading 22-10 after the first quarter 38-16 at the half, 61-28 at the end of the third before romping to a conclusive victory by 86-29.

This win means the Encon arrows will continue to lead the Division with a 6-0 record in their 20 game season.

Encon Arrows Coach James Kelly: “The group played well today we have some tough challenges ahead but are as yet the only unbeaten team, however there is still much we can improve on. This team has been made with players from different age groups so that the next years can be productive for the club.”