Derby County manager Paul Warne said he was ‘embarrassed' after his side’s 4-0 defeat to Chesterfield.

Warne told Rams TV: "Chesterfield deserved their win, they took their chances really well. I thought at times their midfield and 10s caused us problems. I want to be respectful of the opposition because I thought they did really well. I am not going to get obsessed with the result but I was embarrassed with the scoreline. It is a bit of a stinger because I didn’t honestly see it coming. I know it is a pre-season game so I am not going to get too emotional about it, I want to watch it back, but fundamentally we could outrun and outfought and we got punished."

Warne worked with Will Grigg, who scored the second goal, at Rotherham United and he had lots of praise for the striker. He said: “In fairness to Griggy I thought he was the difference between the two teams, they had a real physical presence up top, he had link-up play, I love Griggy because I’ve had him (at Rotherham). He caused our centre-halves problems all night which is credit to him but a poor indictment of us.”

The Rams have not long been back from a warm weather training camp but Warne wasn’t willing to let his players off. He explained: "That is no excuse. Chesterfield looked fitter and stronger than us and I presume they have trained reasonably hard as well.”

Derby started lively but Banks’ clever finish and Grigg’s header, both assisted by the brilliant Tom Nayor, gave Town a two-goal lead before a double from substitute James Berry in the second-half wrapped up a great win.

Warne said: “We had moments where we were quite good, I think we could have had three goals in the first 20 minutes but collectively we weren’t good enough and it is a good shock for the players really I think. If they thought we could just turn up to the Championship because we deserved to be there and it will all be a merry party...it has proven tonight that we have still got a lot of work to do.