Impressive Chesterfield put four past Championship Derby County - report

Chesterfield produced their best performance of pre-season as they hammered Championship Derby County 4-0.

Goals from Ollie Banks and Will Grigg, both brilliantly assisted by Tom Naylor, who was outstanding at centre-back, before half-time gave the Spireites a cushion that they defended well in the second-half before James Berry added two more, including one from a curling free-kick.

It was a showing which will give Town fans plenty of encouragement and excitement ahead of the season opener next month.

None of Paddy Madden (calf), Jamie Grimes (thigh), Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) and Ash Palmer (knee) featured, while Tyrone Williams (thigh) was not in the squad either.

Ollie Banks celebrates his goal. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Trialist right-back, Vontae Daley-Campbell was given his third runout in the second-half.

The Rams started bright and had two early openings but Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Kayden Jackson both had efforts blocked.

A brilliant marauding run forward from deep from Darren Oldaker created a half chance for Ryan Colclough but he fired just over from a tight angle.

The Spireites were getting some joy on the counter and next it was Armando Dobra’s turn to charge forward before seeing his dangerous shot blocked by Callum Elder.

After a period where the chances quietened down, Colclough came the closest to getting on the scoresheet when his low drive was turned behind for a corner by Josh Vickers at his near post.

His opposite number, Ryan Boot, then made a fine save of his own down to his right to deny Mendez-Laing.

With-half-time approaching, Chesterfield scored two goals in three minutes. Naylor, playing centre-back, assisted both. The first was a lovely weighted pass down the channel which picked out Banks and he calmly lifted the ball over Vickers. Naylor’s second assist was an absolute peach as his floated cross from the right was right on the money for Grigg to head home from close-range.

It was a reward for a really good half from the Blues, who had played their best football of pre-season so far.

Before the hour-mark, Chey Dunkley made a stunning block from Mendez-Laing, and then later on Boot made an excellent triple save from Elder’s free-kick, Curtis Nelson’s rebound and Ebou Adams’ overhead kick.

The hosts managed the second-half really well and substitute Berry added two more goals to give the scoreline an emphatic but deserved look about it. First, he curled in a free-kick and then he slotted in a second, assisted by fellow substitute Kane Drummond.

In the final 10 minutes, striker Joe Quigley was deployed at centre-back and minutes were given to another trialist defender in Xavier Benjamin.

Chesterfield now have one more friendly away at Scunthorpe United next Friday before the proper stuff starts against Swindon Town.