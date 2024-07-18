Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Chesterfield defender Haydn Hollis is now working as a coach in the Spireites’ academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back is helping to coach the under 18s and under 23s, while also playing part-time football for newly-promoted National League side Tamworth.

On returning to Chesterfield as a coach, he said in an interview: “It is a club that I love and now being there in a full-time coaching role, it is a perfect combination to be able to play at Tamworth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spireites’ academy is undergoing some changes following promotion back to the EFL. There are certain requirements that they have to meet. To help with the alterations, Paddy Byrne will combine his first-team duties with an academy role

Haydn Hollis.

Hollis initially joined the Blues on loan before spending three years at the club between 2019 and 2022.

During his time at Town he suffered two serious achilles injuries.

Since leaving Chesterfield he has won the National League South title with Ebbsfleet United and finished last season at Dorking Wanderers.

Part-time Tamworth have won two successive titles and are now in the fifth-tier for the first time since 2014.