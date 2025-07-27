Chesterfield are second favourites, behind MK Dons, to win League Two this season. Pic: Tina Jenner.

Danny Webb is backing Spireites to embrace the pressure that comes with being one of League Two’s pre-season favourites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield are second favourites behind MK Dons to be crowned champions and short 5/4 shots with Sky Bet to secure promotion.

And Webb insists they are tags that Spireites can more than live up to having experienced similar pressures in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had the favourite tag in the National League because we were one of, if not the biggest club in the league,” added Webb.

“Wrexham leave it, Stockport leave it and then we become the only one and the pressure ramps up again.

“Then you go up and the honeymoon period wears off when people realise we can get in the play-offs. We got in the play-offs. so expectations will go up again this season, and rightly so.

“We are a big club with good players and a very good manager and I think we will be alright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe in the lads and I believe they can deal with any sort of pressure that is on them with playing for a big club.”

And Webb knows the key to achieving the season aim of promotion will be racking up the wins at the SMH Group Stadium.

“On paper we know as a club we expect to win all our home games, it doesn’t mean you do, but that is the aim,” added Webb.

“You go away from home and aim to win but sometimes you take a draw, but at home you want to win all the games and we want to win on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have an expectant crowd coming to see us win. They will sing their hearts out and expect a victory and we have got to make sure we give it to them.

“Barrow will have a very clear game plan to come and beat us, with a manager that is a very good manager.”