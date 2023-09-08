Dagenham and Redbridge will be 'respectful' of free-scoring Chesterfield's attacking threats

Watch more videos on Shots!

The in-form Daggers, who have won three on the bounce to climb to 11th, visit the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday.

Strevens’ men will arrive full of confidence but with an understanding that they can’t go gung-ho against the Blues.

"I am incredibly respectful of the players they have,” Strevens said. “They have got some fantastic players for the level.

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Ben Strevens.

"They are a really good footballing team. They deserve to be where they are in the league and I would expect them to be right up there fighting at the end of the year.

"They are excellent going forward and we know we have got to be aware of that. We have got to be respectful of them. If we go there and be expansive and attacking with the threats they have then they are going to pick us off.

"If we are off it then it will be a long, hard afternoon but if we are at our maximum then we can cause them problems.”

Strevens also spoke highly about Spireites boss Paul Cook ahead of Saturday’s match.