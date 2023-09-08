Watch more videos on Shots!

The right-back took a knock to his hamstring at Aldershot Town last weekend and had to come off midway through the second-half.

At Friday’s pre-match press conference, assistant manager Danny Webb said: “He is okay, he has been training.

"I think it was a whack to his hamstring and the nerves in his leg but he has been training so I think he is okay.”

Jeff King. Pictue: Tina Jenner.

There is some good news on left-back Bailey Clements, who is yet to play this campaign after pulling his thigh at the end of pre-season.

Webb said: "Bailey Clements is back now doing some light training. I think he will be back with the group, fully, from Monday.”

But Ryheem Sheckleford remains out for a little while longer with a hamstring injury.

"Ryheem is still a couple of weeks off, sadly, but apart from that we are okay,” Webb told the DT.

The Daggers will arrive at the SMH Group Stadium on the back of three successive wins so they should be full of confidence.

Webb said: "Ben Strevens knows the league very well from his days at Eastleigh and now obviously Dagenham.

“They seem to have turned the corner after a poor start. Three wins on the trot is great at any level.

"They will bring a level of physicality, of good individual play, of good shape. At the end of the day, they are a good team.

"They have lost the big talisman in Inih Effiong and we wish him a speedy recovery because anything related to your heart puts football into perspective.