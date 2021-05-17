Dagenham and Redbridge striker Paul McCallum has scored nine goals in his last eight games.

Both sides are gunning for the play-offs and with Town fans returning to the Technique for the first time in 14 months it has all the ingredients to be a cracker.

With two matches remaining James Rowe’s men are in the last play-off spot on goal difference, while the Daggers are four points behind in 11th.

The visitors will arrive at the Technique with two of the most clinical talents in the league in their ranks.

Striker McCallum has 16 goals to his name this campaign, while Angelo Balanta has 12 and midfielder Matt Robinson has eight.

McCallum is in red hot form with nine goals in his last eight and Balanta is not far behind on six.

And Daggers boss Daryl McMahon would not swap them for anyone else in the league.

“I have been saying this for a while but I feel we have got the best ‘9’ and ‘10’ in the division,” McMahon said after the win against Halifax. “It was just getting them up to speed and we have now and they have formed a real partnership. They have been awesome together.”

This weekend’s opponents are making a late push for the play-offs of their own and could go just one point behind Chesterfield with victory in Derbyshire.

McMahon’s men are unbeaten in their last eight, winning seven, including a convincing 3-0 scoreline against Halifax last time out.

They have also beaten Eastleigh and collected a strong point at Stockport along the way.

It will be a remarkable achievement if Chesterfield secure a place in the top seven given they were in the relegation zone in November and injuries to key players down the spine of the team will make it even sweeter if they can get over the line.