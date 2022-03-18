Curtis Weston on Maidenhead, promotion pressure and the ‘12th man’ in the stands

Despite sitting in 19th place in the Vanarama National League, Maidenhead will certainly make things difficult for Chesterfield. Indeed, since relegation to the fifth tier in 2018, they have failed to beat their Berkshire opponents on any of the six occasions they have faced each other.

While Curtis Weston admitted that the Spireites can expect another awkward tie, he said that he does not see Maidenhead as Chesterfield’s bogey team.

“Personally no, I don’t believe in bogey teams. It’s been tough going down there a few times, but we’re looking forward to tomorrow and we’re confident we can get the right result.

Curtis Weston said that Chesterfield can expect another tough tie against Maidenhead. Credit: Chesterfield FC- Tina Jenner Photography

“They’ll be pretty direct, they’ll be big and strong, they’re a physical team. Of course, it’ll be a tough battle, but I think if you look at all the games in this league, for whatever reason, they’re tough battles.

“We need to be on our game and on the front foot. We need to make sure we do all the things we’ve been doing in training and apply that on the pitch, and then I think we’ll get the result.”

After Chesterfield’s 12th draw of the season against Boreham Wood, Curtis said it was disappointing to have dropped points in the title race, but added that Paul Cook was working with the team to improve their solidity when trying to protect a lead.

“It’s something that the gaffer is addressing on the training pitch. We know we need to tighten up on that and start holding onto leads. It’s a tough one, but we’re working on it.

“With the group we have, of course there’s going to be that bit of disappointment straight after the game. But, with the manager's message and the kind of group we have, it’s straight onto the next game and ‘can we go and win that’, which is our goal. We’re looking forward to doing the business tomorrow.”

There were no fresh injury concerns to report for the Spireites ahead of tomorrow's tie. Curtis said the squad were relishing the pressure of the promotion fight, and said that the fans would be crucial in helping them get over the line at the end of the season.

“It’s exciting- you want to be in and around the top end of the table and fighting for promotion and to try and win the league, which has always been the goal since the start of the season. Of course, there’ll be some nerves, but the boys are looking forward to the challenge.