Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell.

Crewe manager Lee Bell was understandably full of praise for his young team as they thrashed Chesterfield 7-1 in the EFL Trophy.

The Railwaymen scored two early goals and led 4-1 at half-time before adding three more after the break. Young striker Emre Tezgel, 19, on loan from Stoke City, scored a hat-trick in the first group game of the competition. It was a sorry night for Town, who made too many mistakes and were not at the races at all.

Bell gave the impression that he was a little bit surprised with how strong Chesterfield’s line-up was, with the likes of Will Grigg, Dilan Markanday, Tom Naylor, John Fleck and Liam Mandeville all featuring, although the visitors did make 11 changes. But Crewe made nine changes of their own, bringing in some youngsters, who made Bell proud on the night.

He said: “There were a lot of positives. I spoke to the players beforehand, people will say it is a young side, but they have got to come out of that shadow a little bit and start pushing on which I thought they did tonight against a really strong Chesterfield team. The application of the older players in the game really helped. It was a really good night.”

Tezgel, who had a loan spell at MK Dons last season, netted after minutes four and six and had completed his hat-trick early after the break before being substituted.

Bell added: "Emre took his goals really well. He was saying that he feels he probably could have had another one. I am really pleased for him because he is working really hard. He has been a little bit behind in terms of sharpness just because of where Stoke were at compared to us. But you could see the finishing power and quality that he has.”

Chesterfield still have two more games to play against Burton Albion and Liverpool under-21s in the competition.