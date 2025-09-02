Devan Tanton in action against Crewe. Picture: Tina Jenner.

A much-changed Chesterfield side were embarrassed 7-1 by a clinical Crewe in their first EFL Trophy group game.

The sluggish Spireites were 2-0 down after just six minutes, had conceded a third 10 minutes later and a fourth by half-time, with only a free-kick from Adam Lewis in response.

Emre Tezgel completed his hat-trick just after half-time to make it 5-1 before the hosts added a sixth soon after and a seventh with still 23 minutes remaining.

It was a horror show from Chesterfield who suffered their biggest-ever loss to Crewe, who netted seven times from their eight shots on target. Town had made 11 changes and you could forgive some rustiness but it was a performance littered with so many mistakes in possession, individual battles were lost and their high defensive line exploited brutally.

Some of those who got their first minutes of the season will have wanted to give Paul Cook something positive to think about but based on this display none of them can go knocking on his door asking why they aren’t playing. It may only be the EFL Trophy, a competition which is not a priority this season, but this result will still go down as one of the worst in recent memory.

The Blues have two more home matches to play in Group H against Burton Albion and Liverpool under-21s.

TEAM NEWS

Boss Cook made 11 changes from the 2-2 league draw against Crawley Town on Saturday. Seven players made their first starts of the season, including Cook’s son Connor, while young defender Alex Whitney, was named Academy Player of the Year last season, was on the bench and came on for his debut at half-time. Deadline day signing Will Dickson was not involved but was at the match after joining on loan from Manchester City.

There were nine changes for Crewe from their last league game, a 3-0 home defeat to Swindon Town.

FIRST HALF

Tezgel, on loan from Stoke City opened the scoring after just four minutes when Louis Moult beat Ryheem Sheckleford in the air on the halfway line and his flick-on was collected by Oliver Armstrong and he teed-up Tezgel to slot in.

And two minutes later Tezgel had his second of the game when Luca Moore clipped a ball behind Jamie Grimes and the 19-year-old calmly finished. Boss Cook was furious that a free-kick was not given in Chesterfield’s favour, believing Tom Naylor was fouled in the build-up, and he was booked by referee Michael Barlow for his protests.

The extremely poor showing continued as Crewe had a third on 16 minutes when Sheckleford gave the ball away on the halfway line and then Calum Agius was played onside by Grimes and he lifted the ball over Ryan Boot.

There was a glimmer of hope of a comeback when Lewis pulled a goal back for the Spireites on 21 minutes with a fantastic curling free-kick from the edge of the box for his first goal for the club.

But it was 4-1 by the half-hour mark when Moore got his second assist of the game, with his cross from the right headed in by Moult, who got the better of Devan Tanton at the back post.

It could have got even more embarrassing before half-time but Tezgel’s header went just wide.

SECOND HALF

Young Whitney was introduced at half-time for his debut, with Tanton going off, which was probably always the plan after returning from injury.

Chesterfield’s night went from bad to worse as they conceded a fifth on 51 minutes when a heavy touch from Cook was pounced upon by Tezgel and he was given far too much space before curling in to complete his hat-trick.

And Crewe grabbed a sixth from penalty spot four minutes later Sheckleford bundled over Adrien Thibaut and he picked himself up to stroke the spot-kick in from 12 yards. Grimes did not cover himself in glory in the build-up and he booted the ball into the stand in frustration.

Chesterfield were left even more red-faced when Armstrong’s well-struck shot from the edge of the area found the bottom corner.

For the last 20 minutes manager Cook had to resort to bringing on players who he would have liked to have rested completely before Saturday’s trip to Walsall.

Thankfully, Crewe did not fancy adding an eighth or ninth to their tally in the latter stages on what was a woeful night for the visitors.

Chesterfield: Boot; Tanton (Whitney, 46), Sheckleford, Grimes, Lewis (Gordon, 70); Naylor (Stirk, 70), Fleck; Markanday (Darcy, 70), Mandeville, Cook; Grigg (Bonis, 70).

Unused subs: Hemming, Dobra.