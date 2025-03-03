Cresswell proud of Matlock's effort in Macclesfield defeat

Ryan Cresswell felt his side could have nicked a late point at Macclesfield.

​Ryan Cresswell says he was proud of the efforts put in by his Matlock Town side as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at runaway leaders Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

​After coming under of plenty of first-half pressure, a more even second-half saw the Gladiators nearly nick an equaliser right at the end.

And whilst his side’s winless run now numbers nine games, Cresswell took heart from what he’d seen against a team 23 points clear at the top of the table.

He said: “I was tremendously proud of the effort and the commitment from the group. I felt they stuck to the game plan well considering we had to change how we play and how we set up given who we were up against.

"We played with a mid-block and caused them problems. Yes they had chances, but you’re never going to stop a team who are 23 points clear at the top of the league from creating chances.

"The defenders defended really well and made some great blocks, goalkeeper Adam Hayton made two crucial saves at crucial times, and we said at half-time that if we could keep it at 1-0 for as long as possible then we’ll throw everything we’ve got at them for the last 20 minutes.

"That’s what we did. Josh Ayres came off disappointed not to score with a lobbed attempt and then in the last minute with his header that he put over the bar from six yards out, which he feels, and we feel, that he could have done better.

"But whilst we wanted to win the game we were realistic about where we were and who we were up against and I thought the lads gave a good account of themselves.

"If we play like that in the last nine games then we should get enough points to stay in the division and that’s the aim at the minute.”

Matlock return home this weekend when they take on Guiseley, who currently sit third in the league and who the Gladiators will then visit in the return game at the end of March.

That game will then be followed by two ‘six-pointers’ with a trip to fellow strugglers Bamber Bridge and then a home game with bottom-of-the-table Blyth Spartans to come afterwards.

Cresswell added: “Guiseley will be a tough game. They’ve got some good players but so have we and hopefully we can get three points at home where we’ve been doing well.”