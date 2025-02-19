Cresswell proud of Matlock players after fightback against Ashton

Ryan Cresswell praised his Matlock Town players for their response to Saturday’s defeat at Basford and their resolve in fighting back from 2-0 down to draw with Ashton United on Tuesday night.

The Gladiators were up against a side firmly in the play-off picture and gave debuts to four new signings who all played their part in the comeback.

James Hardy had given Ashton a third minute lead when Matlock failed to defend a throw-in effectively, then Darius Osei’s shot was helped in by Matlock defender Lucas Sant to double the lead just after the hour mark.

But the Gladiators bounced back – one of the debutants, Liam Ravenhill, was brought down to win a penalty on 71 minutes which was converted by Montel Gibson, then another new face, Jack Stobbs, cut inside and placed a fine shot into the corner of the net seven minutes later.

Gibson and Elliott Whitehouse both missed great chances to win the game in the dying moments, leaving Cresswell wondering what might have been.

He said: “First and foremost I’m pleased with the response to Saturday’s loss, which was unacceptable.

"We made changes to right the wrongs and I think the lads were superb. In the first-half we were all over the place a little bit and it took us a while to get into the game, but we should have had a penalty for a handball and then going 2-0 down in the second-half made it a real uphill battle for us.

"But the lads ‘got angry’, put a real shift in and at the end we could have nicked it with a couple of chances through on goal. But Ashton are a really good team and one of the best sides I’ve seen down here.”

Cresswell said Matlock’s recruitment had been carefully considered, with the new faces all impressing.

He said: “It wasn’t a case of just signing anyone. Elliott [Whitehouse] has played with Cam [Wilson] before, Jack Stobbs has played with Josh Granite and Liam Ravenhill, so we knew we had connections and it was about getting a game plan and sticking to it.

"We’ll be a force to be reckoned with as they will be good signings. Stobbsy showed what he can bring with the goal and when we had to make offensive changes it worked, particularly Liam Ravenhill who got angry and got everyone else fired up too and he was excellent in getting us on the front foot and shifting the momentum.”

Matlock host another team chasing the play-off places in the shape of Stockton Town on Saturday, aiming to extend what is now a ten-game unbeaten home run.

Cresswell added: “Stockton are another really good side who, like Ashton, are well organised and will give us a really good game. So we’ll train on Thursday to help with integrating the new lads a bit more, prepare well for Saturday, then hopefully get another really good crowd down here as the fans were fantastic tonight and it makes such a big difference.”