Midfielder Tom Whelan became Cook’s first signing earlier today when he rejoined Town from Eastleigh.

But the squad is still stretched with Kabongo Tshimanga, Luke Croll, Manny Oyeleke, Gavin Gunning, George Carline, Jack Clarke and Danny Rowe all out.

And Chesterfield can’t call upon the suspended Jeff King for two more matches after his red card against Stockport County.

Kabongo Tshimanga is set to be out for the rest of the season after suffering a fractured leg and dislocated ankle.

Town host Solihull Moors on Saturday, the first of five successive home games, including the visit of promotion rivals Wrexham and Notts County.

Asked by the DT if there could be some more incomings, assistant manager Danny Webb said: "The manager has said this morning that we have got a hard batch of games coming up and it is going to take a lot out of the boys. And with the injuries we have got, we can’t have a situation like we did against Altrincham where we only had three subs.

"I think he is maybe looking to get a few more bodies in as well but who they are time will tell.”

Following the serious injury to top goalscorer Tshimanga, who had surgery on Thursday, is a striker now a priority?

Webb said: "We have got Akwasi (Asante), Tom (Denton), Joe (Quigley) and other players who can play off the front. The manager’s main point at the moment is that it is not fair to not give those players a chance. There is no point having a squad and then just because your main man (Tshimanga) gets injured you go ‘none of you lot can do it so we are going to look elsewhere’ because that defeats the object of having a squad.

"I know the manager is looking at all the squad, giving them all a fair crack of the whip and hopefully players can step up and fill his (Tshimanga) very large boots.”

And with players potentially coming in, does that mean there could be some departures?