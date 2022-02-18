The 25-year-old becomes Paul Cook’s first addition since being appointed manager last week.

Whelan joined the Spireites in December 2020 but left last summer after falling out of favour with previous manager James Rowe.

The Liverpool-born man scored five goals in 27 appearances in his first spell at Town and his departure came as a surprise to many following his impressive performances.

Tom Whelan.

He has made 26 appearances for Eastleigh this season, scoring four goals.

Whelan sealed his return to Chesterfield on Friday and should go into the squad for Cook’s first home game against Solihull Moors on Saturday.

No details about the length of contract have been released.

On Whelan signing, assistant manager Danny Webb said: “I think he is a very good player.

"He was popular before with supporters and players alike.

"He has gone to Eastleigh and played virtually every minute of every game.

"He takes corners, free-kicks and penalties so he has been the main man there.

"With the injuries we have got, the manager has highlighted we need to get some bodies in but not bodies just for the sake of it.

"He will be a great addition.

"He can play a couple of positions in that midfield area.

"He is a fit, robust lad who knows the league very well, knows the players, knows the expectancy of the club and the crowd and I am sure he will embrace that.”

When asked by the DT if it was a mistake to let him leave the club last summer, Webb replied: "I don’t know, I can’t comment on what decisions were made by people at that time. All I can say is that from when I first came in Tom was a great lad and a good player.

"He has gone to Eastleigh, kicked on and been the main man at Eastleigh and very well liked.

"I am sure that he has now got ambitions that, after playing every week and being a main man, he now wants to get back to being in a team that is pushing for promotion.