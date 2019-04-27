'Contracted or not, if you're not performing you'll sit on your backside,' says John Sheridan after Chesterfield defeat at Maidenhead

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan was understandably “delighted” after his side’s National League season ended but gutted with the final performance.

The former Carlisle United manager successfully kept the Spireites up, when they looked to be down for all money on Boxing Day.

Sheridan came in with the express goal to turn the struggling Spireites around.

And although a stuttering end to the season saw them miss out on a top-half finish, most importantly Sheridan kept the club in the National League and he’s already planning a title at promotion next term.

Sheridan already has plans in place for his summer recruitment drive as he tees up a tilt at getting the club back to the Football League next term.

He admitted: “I’m chuffed to bits we’ve stayed up, but I’m already planning for next season.

“Recruitment is going to have to be good. Whether players are contracted or not I’ve told them ‘if you’re not performing then you’ll be sat on your backside.

“It’s all about me bringing in the right players and I’m confident I can do that.”

On the pitch, the Spireites slipped to a fourth successive away defeat after second-half goals within seven minutes of one another from Ayo Obileye and Adrian Clifton.

Boss Sheridan was gutted for the fans who travelled down to Maidenhead and stressed his side need to perform better next term.

He added: “We need to do a lot better than we have shown today. I’m more disappointed for the supporters than anyone else.

“You don’t come to places like this thinking you’re going to be in for an easy ride.

“It’s a hard place to come. These are the kinds of places we’ll need to go to and try to win and pick up points [next season].

“We’re nowhere near good enough to think we’ve got three easy points coming away to Maidenhead.

“It’s a tricky pitch and it will be difficult again next season. They’ve shown us today they can compete with us.”