Colchester United manager Danny Cowley said their winning goal came against the run of play.

The U’s beat Chesterfield 1-0 on Tuesday night, with John-Kymani Gordon heading in Jack Payne’s cross after a short corner on the hour. That came after the Spireites had started the second-half with a spring in their step after a dull first-half.

Cowley said: “It was a really good performance, I was proud of the efforts of the boys. It was a difficult game, they are a very good team. When we played them earlier in the season I thought they were the best team we had played. They are a team who score an awful lot of goals and have a lot of attacking quality in their squad and I thought we restricted them to very little.

"I thought we got into a lot of good moments in the first-half but we just did not execute the final bit. But we certainly had a good control in the game and a good rhythm.

"We maybe got the goal in our most difficult period. We had to see that period through and we did. It was great to get a set-piece goal because we have not had enough. It was a well-worked corner.”

The Spireites had a chance to equalise but Paddy Madden dragged a shot wide and then the striker was sent off late on to round off a miserable night for the visitors. With the Blues taking risks to get back into the game, that left space for the home side to double their advantage but they could not find a second goal but the win extends their unbeaten run to 10.

Cowley added: "We should have got a second goal but we didn’t and then they left three up the pitch and we just had to make some better decisions. But it is not easy to find goals on the pitch at the moment. But when the skill is not quite there you have got to make sure the will is and the will tonight was brilliant.