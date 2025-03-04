Chesterfield fell to their fourth defeat on the bounce as they lost 1-0 at in-form Colchester United.

John-Kymani Gordon headed in the winner on 59 minutes in what was a scrappy clash in Essex on Tuesday night in which the Blues failed to register a shot on target.

Once again there was not much in the game but Town conceded from a short corner and that was enough for them to be on the end of another disappointing defeat against a side who are now unbeaten in 10. Paddy Madden was shown a straight red card late on which summed up the night for Chesterfield.

The Spireites had chances to equalise but it is now four successive losses, just two wins in 12 and they have not won away since the middle of December, a run which has left them drifting down the bottom half of the table when they had play-off hopes not so long ago.

Bailey Hobson was recalled to Chesterfield's squad for the game at Colchester United. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Paul Cook, who was serving a touchline ban, made six changes from the defeat to Crewe on Saturday, which included the surprise inclusion of Bailey Hobson, who had not been registered in the 22-man squad after the January transfer window and who had a loan move to Barnet fall through recently. Janoi Donacien and Darren Oldaker dropped out from the matchday 18 completely.

The first-half was a scrappy affair on a scruffy pitch which made life difficult for either side to string any passes together. Colchester probably edged the opening stages with Ryan Boot saving from Jack Payne at his near post on two different occasions and keeping out a long-range strike from Ellis Iandolo.

The Spireites grew into the contest and Hobson had Chesterfield’s best chance but he lashed over when well-positioned in the box after being teed-up by Dylan Duffy.

Boot was required to make a comfortable save from lively left winger Owura Edwards who was the home side’s main threat but overall it had been a game low on quality at the halfway stage.

Liam Mandeville fired just wide from the edge of the box at the start of the second-half and then Duffy blasted over from distance as Chesterfield had the territory.

Colchester came close to scoring when Gordon’s bouncing strike hit the post but they did go in front moments later when the same player got the better of Jamie Grimes at the back post from a short corner. That led to a double change for the visitors with Armando Dobra and Ryan Colclough replacing Duffy and Hobson.

The hosts nearly doubled their advanatage when Lyle Taylor slipped in Tyreece Simpson but Jack Sparkes got back to make an important block. Down the other end, Dobra almost had an instant impact when his low cross was nearly turned in by Madden but the striker could not connect with it.

Colclough forced Macey to spill his cross with Sparkes lurking and then not long after Dobra and Mandeville combined and Madden dragged wide from inside the area when you would hav backed him to score.

As full-time approached, Chesterfield won a free-kick in a dangerous area but instead of putting the ball in the box, Dobra played it short and quick, lost possession, and Madden lunged in and was given his marching orders. It was poor decision-making all-round which summed up a tough night for the Spireites.

Chesterfield: Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Sparkes; Naylor (Olakigbe, 76), Banks (Fleck, 76); Mandeville (Peppe, 76), Hobson (Dobra, 63), Duffy (Colclough, 63); Madden.

Unused subs: Thompson, Metcalfe.