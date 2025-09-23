Clayton laments missed chances after Matlock FA Trophy loss

Adam Clayton felt Matlock should have got a win against Basford.

​Matlock boss Adam Clayton lamented his side’s profligacy in front of goal after they exited the FA Trophy on Saturday.

​The Gladiators were beaten 2-1 at home by Basford United in a game where both sides had their goalkeepers to thank for keeping it to just three goals.

And Clayton said he was amazed Matlock hadn’t scored far more than just Conor Washington’s volley that made it 1-1 midway through the first-half.

He said: "It was very disappointing to lose the game and I don’t think we deserved to.

"We created enough to not be behind. There were lots of positives but the overriding feeling is disappointment because it’s a game we didn’t want to lose.

"It was a good game and we were getting into some fantastic positions, driving up the middle of the pitch and getting to their defensive third quite easily and with some good football, but it was that last pass – I think we’re a last pass off really hurting teams.

"If we can get that right I think we’ll be a formidable attacking force going into the future.”

The result brought Matlock’s six-game winning streak in all competitions to an end, that stat now amended to being a three-game run in the league ahead of Tuesday night’s game.

Clayton added: “It’s been a good few weeks and winning games is the bread and butter and why you’re in the game, unfortunately against Basford we couldn’t continue that but it wasn’t for the want of trying.

“We now move on and try and start our next run. That’s our mentality and we get straight back on the horse and go again."

Matlock were then back in league action on Tuesday night with the visit of Pontefract Collieries, after this week’s Mercury had gone to press.

Attention then turns to the FA Cup at the weekend once again as Matlock make the trip to Hyde United.

Hyde are in the division above, with Matlock having won 4-0 there in the league towards the end of last season although that result was eventually nullified due to Matlock having fielded an ineligible player.

Should a replay be required, it will take place at the Proctor Cars Stadium during next week. If not, the Gladiators will make the trip to Bridlington Town next Tuesday night.