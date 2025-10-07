​Clayton hails Matlock's patience

Adam Clayton applauds the fans after Saturday's win. Photo: Tom Flint.

​Adam Clayton was delighted with the way his Matlock Town side dealt with a ‘different’ kind of challenge in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Brighouse Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The result left the Gladiators in third place going into the midweek games, which included another home game, this time against Hallam on Tuesday night, after this week’s Mercury went to press.

And Clayton felt it was a performance that required patience in tough conditions, but that his side got their rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was a different kind of game for us in terms of how the opposition set up and the first time we’d faced it, but I thought we were really good.

"We moved the ball around really well without having the shots, crosses and end product that the play had deserved, so we had a word about that at half-time.

"Then in the second-half I thought it was only a matter of time before we got the goal and after that we were really good.

"We had a bad five minutes at the end that we’ll sort internally but overall it was really pleasing and the lads need to enjoy the fact that the team we’re playing recognises us as being a really good side and that they’re trying to stop us rather than being allowed to play their own game, which is a compliment to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Tuesday night’s game with Hallam, Matlock then prepare to get back on the road for the next two games.

First, they head to North Ferriby on Saturday who are another side that went into the midweek games in the top six, before next Tuesday night it’s a trip to Emley who are in a similar position.

The next home game will be against Redcar Athletic, who have been scoring lots of goals so far and were second in the league following the weekend’s matches, meaning it’s a series of tough battles ahead in the next few games.

Clayton added: “The team have earned the respect that a team will have to sacrifice what they do to stop us, so to have faced that for the first time against Brighouse and to know the jobs well and take the challenge is good.

"We are going to have to try and win games in many different ways this season.”