Clay Cross Town FC crowned champions of the Central Midlands Football League’s Premier Division South

CCTFC clinched the title after an away draw against Mansfield Hosiery Mills FC on Tuesday, May 9 after a long and arduous season. Two days later came the teams crowning glory as they lifted the league title in front of their loyal home supporters, after a comfortable 3-0 victory against the visiting Nottingham FC.

Responsible for leading the Millers to the league win are co-managers Joe Tomlinson and Jonney Rushby and their assisstant Mark Nadin. The trio talked about their “relief” having finally finishing top of the tricky division.

Assistant manager Mark described the season as “a long slog”. He says: “Throughout the season you’ve got to be consistent or you’ll get found out. If you win one it’s straight on to the next one. It’s a proper cliche but that’s the fact.”

The victorious Clay Cross players and staff with the league trophy

Co-manager Joe Tomlinson adds: “We’re obviously relieved but really overwhelmed as well. We’ve got the last home game here tonight to round off the season and then we get to lift the trophy which is a nice feeling.”

By winning the league, the Millers have also guaranteed a place in the next tier of English football, being promoted into the United Counties League Division 1.

The team still has one league game left to play this season before both management staff and players will have a well-earned break to properly soak-up and celebrate their achievements, before returning for pre-season in July.

Joe says: “We’re looking forward to it. We know it’s obviously going to be challenging going up a league. We may have to recruit two or three players to add to the small squad we’ve got, but we haven’t thought about it too much. Recently our focus was just getting over the line.”

CCTFC secretary, Dave Clarke described the league win as “absolutely fantastic”. He says “The future’s bright. We’ll set out to do what we can next season and do Clay Cross proud. That’s the main thing.”