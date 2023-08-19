1 . Harry Tyrer 6

He didn't really have a meaningful save to make until the end when he parried Gardner's shot into the path of Norwood to equalise. However, replays showed his view may have been blocked by Fondop, who was in an offside position. But he probably could have caught, rather than punch, a ball into the box before it got to that moment. He was looking pretty calm for the most part of the game. Important to remember he is still young and learning. Photo: Tina Jenner