Chesterfield had to settle for a point after conceding a 95th minute equaliser to draw 1-1 against Oldham Athletic.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…
1. Harry Tyrer 6
He didn't really have a meaningful save to make until the end when he parried Gardner's shot into the path of Norwood to equalise. However, replays showed his view may have been blocked by Fondop, who was in an offside position. But he probably could have caught, rather than punch, a ball into the box before it got to that moment. He was looking pretty calm for the most part of the game. Important to remember he is still young and learning. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 6
The majority of Oldham's attacks targeted his side and a few crosses did come into the box but he seemed to do okay overall. Came off at half-time with a hamstring strain. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 8
Scored a bullet header from a corner to put Chesterfield 1-0 up on the hour. Apart from one mistake when he took his eye off the ball which allowed Willoughby to get a shot off, I thought he was very good. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Aggressive and determined in his defending. He could have moved the ball quicker out from the back in the first-half, with Horton and Dobra in plenty of space at times. Him and Williams both played Norwood onside for the goal. But overall he was fairly solid. Photo: Tina Jenner