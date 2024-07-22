Chris Wilder's nice words for Chesterfield after pre-season win for Sheffield United

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:43 BST
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder had some nice words for Chesterfield after the two sides clashed in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The Blades ran-out 3-0 winners at the SMH Group Stadium but there was only one goal in it until the last 10 minutes.

United were relegated from the Premier League last season but they are likely to be in contention for an immediate return to the top-flight.

“We stepped it up a level, we had to step it up a level against a competitive team,” Wilder said.

Chris Wilder, manager of Sheffield United. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)Chris Wilder, manager of Sheffield United. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
"I love Paul Cook, I live not far from Chesterfield, so I always keep one eye on their results and how they do.

"Whenever I watch games or play against Chesterfield I always get a decent reception and get looked after.”

Wilder’s men could have had more than their 1-0 lead at half-time had they been more ruthless but they found their clinical touch in the latter stages.

The Spireites had some half chances for Will Grigg and Paddy Madden in the first 45, while Ryan Colclough threatened late on.

On the game, Wilder added: "It has been a really good day for us. I thought in the first-half we were outstanding, played some great stuff. I am a little bit disappointed that we were loose at the top of the pitch because the play from back to front deserved a little bit better.

"There was always going to be a reaction from Paul and his team and it was in the second-half, it was a lot tighter.

"It was a competitive game, we put tackles in, they put tackles in, I’d rather it be competitive than non-competitive.

"There are a lot of good signs for us.”

