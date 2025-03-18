Chesterfield's top goalscorer Armando Dobra at risk of two-match ban

Chesterfield’s top goalscorer Armando Dobra needs to watch his step against Harrogate Town this weekend.

The 23-year-old, who recently signed a new contract until summer 2027, has bagged 12 goals in all competitions. The former Albania youth international has matured in the last 12 months and, although he is still a target for opposition teams because of his talent and quality, he is not as likely to lose his cool as much with those who try to wind him up.

And ‘Dobs’ will need to keep his head this Saturday because one more yellow card will trigger a two-match ban. FA records show that he is currently on nine for the season and one more will see him be in the stands for the games against Barrow and Carlisle United. However, he will be in the clear after Saturday because match number 37 is the cut-off point.

Dobra has only scored once in his last nine appearances and manager Paul Cook has spoken about how he needs to get more assists. But he is still having a top season and is likely to be named the club’s player of the year and is regarded as a future captain.

Armando Dobra.

Chesterfield will be desperate for him to avoid going into the referee’s book his weekend as they aim to keep their play-off hopes alive. Four straight defeats saw them drop into the bottom half of the table but three wins on the bounce has got them back in the race for the top seven as they prepare to host a Harrogate side who beat them 2-1 earlier in the season but are fourth from bottom.