Chesterfield's ticket allocation for FC Halifax Town play-off clash confirmed

Tickets for the eliminator round on Tuesday, May 24 are currently on sale to season ticket holders.

General sale starts on Friday from 9am online and 9.30am in the club shop.

The Spireites have sold around 850 tickets so far.

Chesterfield head to The Shay for the play-off elimination round.

Halifax have home advantage on Tuesday because they finished fourth, while the Blues secured seventh.

The match is being broadcast live on BT Sport.

All play-off games are one-legged with extra-time and penalties taking place if required.

The winner of the tie travels to Solihull Moors in the semi-finals on Sunday, May 29.