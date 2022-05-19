The Blues, who have only won one of their last six and have not scored in any of their last three, take on the Shaymen in the elimination round at The Shay on Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals.

Halifax beat Chesterfield 2-0 last month and Wild is expecting a similar type of game.

"Regardless of the form they're in, they're an excellent side and they've got some top players,” Wild told the Halifax Courier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax manager Pete Wild.

"If they turn up on the day they've got the ability to really hurt us.

"If you look at the game at home, it was very nip-and-tuck, there wasn't a lot in it.

"It took us until late on to get the goals we wanted.

"I expect the same sort of game, the same sort of problems they caused us on Easter Monday and a similar type of game.

"Both teams have a distinct way of playing, and it'll be who can impose their model and their game-plan better on each other.

"You've got things like set-pieces that come into it, players managing the occasion and the stakes that come with it.

"And it'll be the ones who take their chances. Chesterfield had quite a few chances at our place and so did we, but we took ours and they didn't take theirs.

"It will all be determined on who turns up on the night, and we'll take each game as it comes and see how we do in each game if we're lucky enough to get through.

"But we're only focusing on Chesterfield and we want to give the best version of ourselves against them.”

Wild, who was linked with the Chesterfield vacancy before Paul Cook was appointed, hopes to have Kieran Green, Tom Bradbury and Luke Summerfield back fit for the clash.

Wild, who is also being linked with the vacancy at League Two Barrow, has tried to gain an extra edge by speaking to managers who have been involved in the play-offs before.

"The season's over now, we deserved to finish fourth in the league and we're very pleased and happy with where we finished,” he said.

"Now it's like a new league, it's tournament football, it's knockout football.

"We're in great shape, across the season we've been in great form so we've got to use that as our driver going into the play-offs.

“In terms of how I approach things and what the players need to know emotionally, tactically, technically I've learned two or three things that will hopefully help us in this campaign.