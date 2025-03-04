Chesterfield's season 'petering out' as they fall to fourth successive defeat - reaction
The Spireites lost 1-0 at Colchester United on Tuesday night which means they have now won just two in 12 and not won away for two-and-a-half-months.
"Not great, it is a common theme at the moment,” assistant manager Danny Webb said of the performance post-match, with Paul Cook serving a touchline ban for accumulation of yellow cards. “We never looked like scoring and it was a free header for the goal so it is a really disappointing run at the moment. We are not coming away from any game at the minute saying we should have won that or got a draw. We are not creating anything and the goals we are conceding are avoidable so hopefully it changes soon.”
On having no shots on target, Webb continued: “It is a concern. We want to keep clean sheets and score goals and we are doing neither. It is a real shame for the supporters here tonight and back home.”
Not long ago they had hopes of getting into the play-offs but they now find themselves 16th. "There will be people now just thinking ‘end the season’ whereas a few weeks ago we were thinking about the play-offs,” Webb said. “The season is petering out but there is still a lot of games to go so we need to liven up or it will be a flat end to the season.”
The night ended with Paddy Madden being shown a straight red card late on, which summed up a bad evening. He could now miss the next three games.
"I haven't seen it back,” Webb added. “I know they (Colchester) made a meal of it and maybe rightly so but I haven’t seen it back. It was just a disappointing end to a very disappointing night.”
Chesterfield return to action on Saturday at home to Newport County, with Will Grigg rated as having a ‘slim’ chance of being available as he continues his return from injury.
