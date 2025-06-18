Ryan Stirk has left Walsall to chase promotion with Chesterfield.

Ryan Stirk want to use the pain of promotion failure with Walsall and complete the job with Chesterfield.

The midfielder, who played 97 times for Walsall over two years, ended his Saddlers career with a heart-breaking play-off final defeat at Wembley.

But Stirk now hopes to draw on those experiences to help steer Spireites into League One next season.

“We had a good team last year at Walsall,” he said. “Ultimately we fell short, but throughout the season you know what it’s going to take.

“It’s a tough league but I’ve had a few years in League Two now. I’m experienced in this league and know what it takes to get out of it.

“I feel like we can do it here. It’s something I'm looking to do.”

“When you walk around you feel like the club is preparing for a higher level, there’s plenty of positive energy here.”

And the 24 year-old added he was excited to become a Spireites player after having positive talks with boss Paul Cook.

"I'm delighted to be here. I've known about it for a while and it's nice to get it done,” he said. “I'm delighted to be a Chesterfield player.

“You come here and see the ground bouncing, especially in the play-off semis. They keep the ball well and that's something that attracted me straight away.

“They move the ball well and fast. As soon as I talked to the boss we got on straight away, we just clicked.

“What he told me aligns with my ambitions and the way I want to play.”

Coming up through the youth ranks at Birmingham City, Stirk signed his first professional deal in 2020.

He had loan stints at Mansfield Town and Bromley before departing Birmingham at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Stirk has won caps for Wales at U16, U17, U19 and U21 level.