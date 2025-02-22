Chesterfield’s play-off hopes are slipping away as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Swindon Town.

Robins manager Ian Holloway was sent off for dissent and the Spireites’ Tyrone Williams was stretchered off and taken to hospital after colliding with Ryan Boot, resulting in 11 minutes added time at the end of a first-half in which the visitors were perhaps unlucky to have a goal ruled out.

Former Spireites striker Kabongo Tshimanga won and scored a penalty on the hour-mark and that was how it ended at the County Ground on Saturday. Neither side probably deserved to win but the hosts forced a mistake and took their chance.

Against a difficult and resolute Swindon who are a strong outfit at home under Holloway, the Blues failed to create much of note and never really looked like breaching a well-organised defence in the second-half.

The result sees Chesterfield drop into the bottom half and the gap to the top seven now stands at 10 points, which might be too much of an ask.

Paul Cook rang the changes after the defeat to Walsall with Boot, Janoi Donacien, Jenson Metcalfe and Liam Mandeville all coming in. Kane Drummond was registered in the 22-man squad after initially being left out and was named on the bench.

The first-half was a battle and never got flowing but there were a couple of flashpoints.

Harry Smith threw Jack Sparkes to the floor right in front of the fourth official in an off-the-ball incident which resulted in the Swindon striker being shown a yellow card. Moments later, Holloway was sent off by referee Charles Breakspear seemingly for dissent.

Soon after, Chesterfield had a goal possibly harshly ruled out when Dylan Duffy’s corner went in off Joel McGregor but a free-kick was awarded in favour of goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

The Spireites’ rotten luck with injuries continued as Williams was stretchered off after colliding with Boot, resulting in 11 minutes being added at the end of the half. Both sets of players showed immediate concern and medics took care with him before he was carried off and taken to hospital.

In terms of match action, Boot saved comfortably from a deflected Smith strike and Jamie Grimes made a good block to deny Tshimanga in the box.

The Spireites managed to string a couple of smart moves together on a bobbly surface but they only had a long-range attempt from Michael Olakigbe and a free-kick from Duffy on target in a half which lacked quality from either side.

Chesterfield conceded twice from corners against Walsall and they almost shipped in another one but the unmarked former Spireite Miguel Freckleton headed wide from Will Wright’s delivery after the break.

The hosts threatened twice more from corners with Metcalfe clearing off the line from Ollie Clarke and then Smith headed another one wide.

Swindon were awarded a penalty just before the hour when Boot clattered Tshimanga after a heavy touch from the Blues goalkeeper following an awkward back-pass from Tom Naylor. And the former Spireites striker slotted in the spot-kick to give the hosts the lead.

Smith had a chance to double the advantage when he looked to be in goal but Grimes snuffed out the danger to keep the visitors in the contest.

But Chesterfield, with the sun in their eyes, struggled to create anything of note or sustain any pressure against a well-organised Swindon side as they suffered their fifth defeat in six on their travels as their play-off hopes start to fade.

Chesterfield: Boot; Donacien (Sheckleford, 75), Williams, Grimes, Sparkes; Metcalfe; Olakigbe (Drummond, 75), Mandeville (Banks, 68), Dobra, Duffy (Madden, 68); Pepple.

Unused subs: Thompson, Oldaker.