Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Paul Cook has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for August.

The Spireites started the league season with three straight wins against Barrow, Cheltenham Town and Bristol Rovers. A defeat to Gillingham was followed by a first-ever victory against Harrogate Town and a comeback draw at home to Crawley Town.

The reasons for his nomination read: “Cook has brought in a group of younger players to implement his attacking style and to give extra energy to a side which made the play-offs in May. With 11 goals and 13 points from six August games, the approach seems to be working.”

Cook is up against Gareth Ainsworth of Gillingham, Walsall’s Mat Sadler and Andy Woodman of Bromley for the award.

On Ainsworth, it read: “Having assessed his squad over the final six weeks of last season, Ainsworth has instilled unity, a collective focus and a determination to go to the final whistle as Gillingham moved top of League Two with 14 points from six unbeaten games.”

On Sadler, the nomination read: “The disappointment of Walsall fans over last season’s failure to clinch promotion stretched into pre-season as Sadler rebuilt his side with 14 new players. Difficult-looking fixtures didn’t help, but 12 points from six games renewed hope.

And on Woodman, it was added: “Bromley are League Two’s surprise packages no more, but neither familiarity with Woodman’s tactics, nor his admirable loyalty to his players failed to prevent his team amassing 12 points from six unbeaten games to start this campaign.”

Chesterfield don’t have any contenders for the player of the month but the nominees are Notts County striker Matthew Dennis, winger Stephen Duke-Mckenna of Harrogate Town, Crewe defender Reece Hutchinson and Tranmere Rovers winger Omari Patrick.

For Dennis, it read: “Five goals and an assist in six games for Dennis, who is loving life at his new club. He led the County front line with energy and a refreshing directness, decisive in his ball-striking and enjoying the physical battles on the ground and in the air.”

Duke-McKenna’s nomination read: “Duke-McKenna has returned from a loan spell at St Johnstone last season as a player transformed, using his skill and turning ability to make space for himself and firing home three goals - all first-time finishes – as well as adding an assist.

On Hutchinson, it read: “The Crewe left-back was in mid-season form in August having come over from Sligo Rovers and it showed in his ability to stop crosses, his directness going forward and two goals, including a stunning left foot strike against Accrington.”

And on Patrick, it was added: “If the volume of Patrick’s goal involvements across five games has been impressive with four goals and two assists, his finishing has been a thing of beauty. A superb goal against Shrewsbury was bettered by a glorious dipping volley at Crawley.”