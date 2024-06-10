Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Cook has been crowned the National League Manager of the Season.

Cook led Chesterfield to the title in stylish fashion, effectively having it sewn up by the end of January.

They ended up clinching it in March after victory over Boreham Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town blasted in 106 goals on their way to ending their six-year stay in the fifth-tier, breaking a number of club records along the way.

Paul Cook. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

In doing so, Cook became the first Spireites manager to win two league titles. And Cook has four overall, with title wins with Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic also under his belt.

The Blues are the first team to lose a play-off final and win the title the following season. They suffered heartache against Notts County on penalties at Wembley in 2023, but they bounced back to return to the Football League for the first time since 2018.

The National League said: “Paul Cook kept his promise to Spireites fans, putting last year’s promotion final agony firmly to one side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His team was never going to be stopped once they got into their groove and the only disappointment would have been not quite scooping 100 points - and maybe not getting the league won a lot earlier!”

Yeovil Town’s Mark Cooper took the National League South award and Andy Peaks claimed the National League North accolade after guiding Tamworth to the title again.

Altrincham’s Chris Conn-Clarke won the National League Player of the Season, while Southend United won the Fair Play Award.