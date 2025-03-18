Bim Pepple is taking tips from Will Grigg on how to find the back of the net.

Pepple scored 11 goals in the first-half of the season when he was on loan at Southend United in the National League before his parent club Luton Town recalled him so he could test himself in a higher division with Chesterfield.

The bubbly personality has ambitions of representing Canada whey they host the 2026 World Cup next year along with Mexico and the United States, which was a big reason why he opted to make the move to the Spireites in January despite enjoying his time at Roots Hall.

The 22-year-old has now scored three goals in his last three games and five in his last eight appearances in total, taking his tally to 16 overall, and he has his eyes set on reaching 20 by the end of the campaign. The striker has been taking advice from Will Grigg on how to improve his game and it is clearly paying off.

"I speak to Griggy all the time and he says just keep your head,” Pepple said. “He says all you have to do is, when it comes to you, be ready to score. You can have a bad game and that is okay as long as you take the moment and that is all people will remember.”

Assistant manager Danny Webb rates Pepple’s development as ‘fantastic’ and is a big admirer of his willingness to keep putting himself in a position to score. Against Notts County, Pepple saw an early chance – which he created for himself – saved but he reacted positively and headed Chesterfield in front on Saturday in a 2-1 win.

He explained: “You are going to miss things along the way but he keeps going. He has been getting in the right place at the right time. He has missed a few chances which, by his own admission, he believes he should score. He kept going at Salford when he missed. He kept going today (against Notts County) when he missed early on but it was a great save. Today he was in the right place at the right time – that is not luck – it is being a good centre forward. He worked his socks off and it is great for him to get 90 minutes because when you do play one up front – we ask a lot of the lone centre forward – and usually it is a 65 minute swap but when he is the centre forward you have got to go the extra mile. It is good for his learning, his body and robustness.”