Chesterfield's next two opponents have key midfielders suspended

Chesterfield’s next two opponents over the Easter bank holiday weekend will be missing key men due to suspensions.

The Spireites sit ninth in the League Two table, four points off the play-offs with four games remaining. Their chances of getting into the top seven are slim but not impossible ahead of a double-header this weekend. Paul Cook’s men have given themselves a sniff of being involved in the promotion race after a run of just one defeat in nine.

First up is a trip to fifth-placed AFC Wimbledon, who still have hopes of automatic promotion, on Good Friday. Then they host another promotion contender in Bradford City, who are second, on Easter Monday.

By the end of Monday, the picture will be clearer for the Blues, and they will know whether they really are still in with a chance of gatecrashing the play-offs in their final two games against strugglers Morecambe and Accrington Stanley or whether they will have just fallen short.

AFC Wimbledon's Jake Reeves. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AFC Wimbledon will be without their captain Jake Reeves, who was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday. The central midfielder, who has six goal involvements this season, was shown a red card in the 28th minute with his team winning 1-0. Reeves has played 90 minutes in every league game but one since the end of December.

And Bradford had midfielder Richie Smallwood sent off in the 14th minute of an epic 5-4 defeat to Swindon Town. The 34-year-old had played 90 minutes of every single league game this season up until his red card.

On Smallwood’s sending-off, Bantams Boss Graham Alexander said: "I think it’s a challenge you see in the middle of the park, week in and week out. I see bookings for certain things, but not even free-kicks for others.”