Chesterfield's next opponents Notts County missing star man for big League Two clash
The Spireites and the Magpies clash in front of an expected sell-out and the Sky Sports cameras at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday (12.30pm).
It will be the first meeting between the two sides since Notts beat Town on penalties at Wembley in the 2023 National League play-off final.
The Blues go into the game 12th in the table after the first 10 matches, while Stuart Maynard’s men are fifth.
Chesterfield will assess Devan Tanton, who has missed the last two fixtures, while they will also see how John Fleck gets on in training this week, with the former Sheffield United midfielder awaiting his debut since signing last month.
Notts have been dealt a huge blow in the last week with star man Jodi Jones being ruled out until the new year with a fractured shin. The 26-year-old winger, who was named League Two’s Player of the Year last season, suffered a small fracture of the tibia against Gillingham at the end of September.
Jones, who scored five goals and got 23 assists last season, had started this campaign in good form with four goals and one assist.
He has since taken to social media to call for more protection from referees, saying: “Everybody knows how much I love playing football and what it means to me, so any period off the pitch absolutely kills me.”
"It hurts that little bit more when I'm constantly asking for more protection and for opposition players to not be allowed constant free hits.
"Unfortunately this is something that gets brushed aside and results in time off the pitch."
Since losing Jones to injury, Notts have won 2-0 away at Carlisle United and lost 1-0 at home to Port Vale.
