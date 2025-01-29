Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield will assess whether Kyle McFadzean has to have a scan on a knee injury.

The recent signing hobbled off in the second-half of the 3-0 win against Bromley on Tuesday night. Town have had a horrible season with injuries so it will be a nervous wait.

Danny Webb told the DT: “He has got a whack on his knee. Hopefully that is not too bad. He felt a sharp thing which I always get a bit nervous about because I know Ash Palmer had that same feeling and he was out for a while. With the knee you have got joints, ligaments and cartilage so a whack on the knee isn’t like a whack on the thigh or your arm, it potentially could cause a bit of swelling and fluid. I am sure he will have a scan at some point. But he is a tough lad and if he wakes up tomorrow and it is fine he will be good to go for Cheltenham. He has got ice on it and it is a bit stiff.”

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Janoi Donacien was left out after coming off on Saturday with a tight groin but it doesn’t sound like anything serious. Asked whether he was ever going to play against Bromley, Webb replied: “No, not tonight. Famous last words but I think he has got a good chance of being involved at Cheltenham.”

Chesterfield beat Bromley 3-0 on Tuesday night.

In other news, Kane Drummond and Bailey Hobson were not involved in the squad. Webb said: “On the whole there probably will be some movement outs. There is no movement with them at the moment, nothing in the offing, but there will have to be at some point.”

Goals from Armando Dobra, Ryan Colclough and Paddy Madden secured a comfortable win against Bromley, who played 70 minutes with 10-men after Omar Sowunmi was sent off, as well as manager Andy Woodman. The win means Chesterfield move six points off the play-offs ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cheltenham Town.

Webb continued: “Brilliant result. We still had to beat a really well-drilled Bromley side even though they had 10-men. They try to utilise a low block at the best of times so we knew it was going to be tough to guarantee the win. I thought we were excellent when it was 11v11. There are always tough games against Bromley. There was a 10-15 minute spell in the second-half when it was flat and Bromley had a few chances but once we got that second goal we could enjoy that last period of the game. If we can go to Cheltenham and get a good result it will really set-up the push for the play-offs.”

On the red card he said: “I thought it was a red card. I am sure they feel they have got a fair shout for a penalty near the end but we have had a lot of things go against us this season so it is nice to have something go our way.”

And on Dylan Duffy’s debut after signing on loan from Lincoln City, he added: “There was a lot of information that was thrown on him today but I think you can see there is a player in there. In the first-half he was excellent.”